DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit happened early Wednesday morning.

Danville Police received a notification at around 1:05 a.m. from a Flock Safety camera system that a vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Indiana, had entered the Danville City limits and was last seen in the area of Griffin Street and Williams Street. Officers began checking the area for the vehicle and they were able to locate it in the area of Fairchild Street and Fowler Avenue at around 1:10 a.m..

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the 2007 Audi SUV and the driver of the vehicle refused to stop. A vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit proceeded to East Main Street where the vehicle traveled eastbound and left the City of Danville and continued to Covington, IN. During the pursuit, the driver of the stolen Audi lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the area of the 2400 block of Salem Church Road in Covington, IN.

After crashing the vehicle, the driver and two other occupants fled from the vehicle on foot and ran into a wooded area. Danville Police were assisted by the Covington Police Department and the Fountain County Sheriff’s Department as they searched for the suspects. During a search of the wooded area, officers located 20-year-old Malik J. Merriweather. Merriweather was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle and is currently in custody in Fountain County, IN, according to police.

Officers also searched the area for the remaining two occupants but were unable to locate them. The remaining suspects are described as two men wearing dark-colored clothing.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.