Danville Police looking for stolen landscaping equipment

DANVILLE (WCIA)– Danville Police are investigating after landscaping equipment was stolen Saturday morning.

The equipment belongs to Undercutters Lawn Services. A lawn mower, flatbed trailer and two weed eaters were taken near the corner of North Collett and May St. Police say the suspect hooked the equipment trailer to their pickup before driving off in the morning.

“I took out my father’s inheritance years ago to start this business. And for somebody to just steal it… it’s just… I don’t know, I thought people were better than that.” Owner Thomas Dickey said.

Nearly $15,000 worth of equipment was taken. Anyone with more information about the missing equipment should call Danville Police or Crime Stoppers.