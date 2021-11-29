Danville Police investigating two shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Danville Police are investigating after two people were shot in separate shootings during the holiday weekend.

The first shooting happened late Wednesday night. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Robinson Street around 11:18 p.m. and found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The victim said he and a friend were walking in the area when they heard people yelling, after which several shots were fired and the victim was hit. The victim didn’t see who fired the shots, but he did see two people running toward him prior to the shooting. They were described as wearing hoodies and masks over their faces.

The second shooting happened early Sunday morning at the Marathon gas station at 3401 E. Main Street. Officers responded to that gas station around 2:34 a.m. and found a 24-year-old man had been shot in the shoulder. The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated.

The victim said he was sitting in the passenger seat of his friend’s car when someone approached from the rear of the car and fired once into the car, hitting the victim. The suspect is said to have be a black male wearing a red jacket who fled the scene in a silver SUV.

The investigation into both shootings is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.