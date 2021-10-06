Danville Police: 2 people hurt after late-night shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old was shot in the head and a 22-year-old was shot in the back near Harvey Street on Tuesday night.

According to police, a Danville Police Officer was stopped by a car with two people inside at around 9:20 p.m. They told the officer that they were shot and were on their way to a local hospital.

It was reported that a shooting had occurred at McArthur Place and Harvey Street. Police came to the reported location to verify the information and found evidence of a shooting.

Both victims are currently in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers.