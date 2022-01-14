Danville Police: 16-year-old hurt after late night shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old boy was hurt after a shooting happened on Thursday night.

Danville Police were dispatched to the OSF emergency room at around 10:35 p.m. in response to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers said they spoke with a 16-year-old male victim who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The victim stated he was with his friend and was a passenger in a car being driven by his friend’s mother. The driver was a 41-year-old woman. She told police she was driving in the area of Williams St and Beard St with her son and his friend in her car when a dark-colored Chevy Impala pulled up next to her vehicle and started firing shots at them. The driver said her car was struck by the gunfire and the 16-year-old victim told her he had been shot in the hand.

The driver and the victim were unable to provide a description of the shooter and no further suspect information is currently available. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents can call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.