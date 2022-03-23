DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville pastor has a new idea to help students in that city succeed.

LeStan Hoskins is partnering with the Danville School District to create the “It Takes a Village” Mentorship Program. The program is meant to mentor young kids and guide them as they grow.

Hoskins said it will be a good opportunity to help students get through challenges at school and at home. He wants to give them the opportunity he had when he was a child.

“It’s important for me because it was instrumental for me as I was a student having people walk beside me and give me advice,” Hoskins said.

The program will start in April for third and fourth graders. Hoskins said he hopes to expand the group next year to include all ages in the school district. If you would like to learn more information or learn how you can sign up yourself, you can contact Hoskins by email at 123hoskinsl@gmail.com