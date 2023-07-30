DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville pastor wanted to bring his community together, and he thought there was no better way to do it than with a basketball game.

It’s all a part of LeStan Hoskins’ ‘On the Court for a Cause’ basketball game. The Danville pastor brought together local leaders, teachers and political figures like Senator Paul Faraci. Hoskins said events like this are a great way to pour into the community and teach kids there are positive ways to have fun and make a difference.

“I just want to bring our city together,” Hoskins said. “I think we need more positive events, more family friendly events. And what better way to use basketball, to use sports as a way to bring our city together.”

All proceeds from the event will go toward Hoskins’ ‘It Takes a Village’ mentorship program. He hopes to have more days of fun in the future.