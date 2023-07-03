DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With one exception, all of Danville’s city parks are open once again following the cleanup of storm damage.

The parks were closed after strong storms moved through the region last week, bringing down trees and power lines. City crews were subsequently sent out to clear the parks of storm debris.

As of Monday, Lincoln Park is the only park in Danville that remains closed. All others are open.

Carl Carpenter, Danville’s Director of Public Works, said his department is still working diligently to clear the parks of storm debris. He apologized for any debris that is still in the parks.