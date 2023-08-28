DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF HealthCare in Danville is reopening its labor and delivery unit.

The center closed in October 2022 due to staffing challenges, but in May, OSF announced they were reversing course and reopening. In a statement, Ned Hill, the president of OSF Sacred Heart, said the organization wanted to ensure that the needs of each mother, child and family could be fully tended to.

The majority of the team from OSF in Urbana will transition to the Danville location. The hospital is still working with the Bloomington location for expectant deliveries.

“Now that we have new providers and a plan to care for our youngest patients and their parents, we are ready to resume services for obstetrics and newborn care in Danville,” Hill said.

OSF HealthCare will also offer digital options for patients who have scheduling conflicts or transportation concerns, including virtual appointments and lactation assistance.

The Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana is in the process of transitioning all labor and delivery care to either OSF Sacred Heart in Danville or OSF HealthCare St. Joseph in Bloomington. After the reopening, current patients of Urbana’s OSF Medical Group – Obstetrics and Gynecology will be referred to OSF Medical Group – Primary Care in Champaign or the Danville OB/GYN location.

OSF will hold a blessing ceremony on Aug. 30 to officially reopen the unit, with operations beginning the following day.