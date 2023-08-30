DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville birthing center held a blessing and rededication ceremony ahead of reopening its doors at the end of this week.

The OSF Labor and Delivery Unit in Danville closed last October due to staffing challenges. In May, officials announced they were reversing course and opening the doors. They wanted to make sure the needs of infants, mothers, and families were met, and wanted to keep them from driving too far for care.

“We have the same concerns our community expressed and we were very open and honest about what we were doing and why. And we’re just excited to bring those resources back locally so people don’t have to make that trip.” OSF President Ned Hill said.

Officials, hospital staff, nuns, and priests gathered on Wednesday to pray for a good new beginning. People also got to tour the facility after its facelift, which includes new paint and waxed floors.

On top of traditional visits, the reopened center will adapt to the digital age with new possibilities for virtual visits. Hill believes this will be beneficial.

“It will be very significant and helpful that you can receive a virtual visit now on one of your prenatal or postpartum visits. So it should be a big benefit and a huge success.”

Officials say the re-opening of the OSF Danville Birthing Unit means another change within the hospital system. They are in the process of transitioning all labor and delivery care at the Urbana location to Danville or OSF HealthCare St. Joseph in Bloomington.