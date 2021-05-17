Danville McDonald’s manager recognized as one of the best managers in the country

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–A store manager in Danville is being recognized for his work.

Mark McLeod has been in charge of the McDonald’s on North Vermilion Street in Danville for the past two years. Now, he’s been awarded with an Outstanding General Manager Award.

There are over 13,000 McDonald’s franchises across the country. Winning this award means McLeod beat out thousands of other managers to be recognized.

McLeod has been managing McDonald’s stores ever since 2004. He bounced around stores filling in as needed in Bloomington, and has gone from store to store until finally coming to Danville two years ago. McLeod said his time as a manager has taught both valuable practical and life lessons.

“You have to have a tough shell to some extent,” McLeod said. “Sometimes customers don’t understand what’s going on behind the counter, and sometimes crew members catch customers when they’re having a really bad day.”

Tom Orrick, the Regional Director of Operations, said he hopes this inspires his other stores.

“Having a restaurant and store manager that’s performing with better results than you’re expected takes a lot off of our plates, and sets an example for other stores to continue to strive for more,” Orrick said.

McLeod said this achievement isn’t possible without the dedication of his staff, guidance from his superiors and loyalty from customers.