Danville Mayor discusses casino license

DANVILLE, ILL. (WCIA) — Danville Mayor Rickey Williams talked about legislation to bring a casino to the city at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Williams said he had concerns about gambling addiction, but also felt excited about the economic opportunities a casino would bring. WCIA asked him whether the financial opportunities would outweigh the risk of addiction.

“I certainly hope so,” Williams said. “You never know how people are going to respond. Unfortunately, gambling is one of those things that if people want to do it, they’re going to do it. We have people leaving by the busloads every week to go to East Peoria, and if they’re participating, I’d rather capture the resources and keep the money here. That way, we can provide the services people need here instead of them pouring money into someone else’s community.”

During the council meeting, Williams said he looked forward to seeing the new jobs that would be created, and said he hoped the new source of revenue would prevent Danville from needing to raise taxes in the future. He also acknowledged there were still many questions that needed to be answered, including where the casino would be built and what the timeline looked like.

“That will be driven largely by the developer,” Williams said. “You don’t tell people who are going to make tens of millions of dollars of investments exactly where they are going to put something in the community. As long as it fits the zoning requirements, we will be placing that where they want to.”

The legislation now sits on Governor Pritzker’s desk. He has said several times that he intends to sign the bill.