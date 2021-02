Roads will be hazardous and dangerous to travel tonight into tomorrow morning. With drifting snow and cold temperatures, traditional snow removal treatments like salt and brine will not work as effectively. Snow covered roads continue through all of Tuesday, even as snow exits early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be on the bitter side yet again with temperatures only expected to reach the mid to low teens with wind chills in the negatives.

Snow showers will have tapered off by night fall, however the temperatures will be a big concern tonight as we are expected to be in the negatives, but with the wind chill it will be feeling more like -20 degrees throughout most areas of central Illinois.