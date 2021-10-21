Danville Library to host Potterfest

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville along with Downtown Danville Inc. and The Danville Public Library will host Potterfest in downtown Danville on November 5.

Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer said the event will be held from 5-8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best witch and wizard robes and stroll down Vermilion Street towards North Street for themed shopping and sightseeing. The wizarding journey with a full Hogwarts experience will start at the Danville Public Library.

There will be plenty of Harry Potter activities happen throughout the evening:

– Trivia at Sweet Repeats: Registration is at 6:15 p.m. and four teams of four will compete at 6:30 p.m.

– Best-Dressed Costume Contest: Gather at Temple Plaza at 6:30 p.m. for a Hogwarts House Costume Contest. The best dressed of Slytherin, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw will win prizes.

– A scavenger hunt with stops at Diagon Alley shops and restaurants throughout downtown Danville. Attendees can pick up their maps at the library and turn the completed maps into The Fischer Theatre before 8 p.m. to be entered into a prize drawing

– Visit Hagrid and Fang in The Forbidden Forest

– Stop by The Ministry of Magic and Gringotts

– A themed dinner at Lovin’ Cup Food Truck

– Potterfest Swag at Enlightening Fashion

– Chocolate Frogs or Butter Beer Pecan Ice Cream at Lainey’s and butterbeer at Café 13

– Find Mad Eye Moody for some mind tricks

– Potterfest After Dark at our downtown Danville bars

– Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban will be shown at The Fischer Theatre at 7 p.m. Admission is a freewill donation.

– Themed photo booth for family and friend groups

People can park in the library’s parking lot.