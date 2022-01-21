Danville HS changes policy for athletic events due to COVID-19

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville High School is having some changes when it comes to athletic events and activities…

According to Danville High School Athletic Director Mark Bacys, all events and activities will be limited to three spectators per participant. Bacys said each player or participant will be given three tickets to hand out to three other people.

School officials made this decision after they saw a high number of COVID cases within the school population. The new policy will be in effect immediately and will go through the end of January.