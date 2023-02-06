DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — After initial reports, the Danville Fire Department has confirmed details on the house fire they responded to on Friday around 11 a.m.

Danville Fire Chief, Aaron Marcott, stated that firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof upon arriving at a home on Kansas St.

Everyone was reportedly out of the residence. Firefighters entered the building and found heavy fire in the kitchen area. They were able to quickly get the fire under control and the fire was cleared just before 1 p.m.

Marcott estimated the damage to the home was at $25,000. He also noted that the home did not have a working smoke detector.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.