DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Danville braved bitterly cold temperatures on Sunday to fight a fire that broke out in a vacant home.

The fire happened at 5 p.m. on West Clay Street near Harmon Street. Officials with the Danville Fire Department said the two-story house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. A bystander also said someone may have been inside.

After bringing the fire under control, firefighters entered the home to search for victims, but found no one. Ameren personnel were also on scene, and they confirmed that no utility services were present.

Firefighters remained on the scene for two-and-a-half hours. To help in the extreme cold, Danville Mass Transit provided a bus for firefighters to warm up in.

The fire caused an estimated $21,000 worth of damage, officials said. The cause remains undetermined and under investigation.