Danville Fire Department secures $360,000 grant for new Air-Paks

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville City Council is considering a big firefighting equipment upgrade at Tuesday night’s meeting.

A resolution will propose authorizing the fire department to purchase 45 self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA), two rapid-intervention packs that assist rescuing downed crew members, and other supporting equipment.

He says the equipment is a “lifeline” for firefighters and keeps them from breathing in cancerous fumes when on the job.

“There are so many types of cancers, that not only are you breathing that into your lungs as well as things that you are absorbing into your skin,” McMasters says. “So obviously anything you can take out of that picture with an Air-Pak and newer Air-Paks, breathing air is just that much better.”

The final cost for the upgrade will be $360,812. Fire Chief Don McMasters says it’s being covered by a grant the department applied for.

That also means savings for the city. Normally, he says it would be included as a capital improvement cost for city expenses.

McMasters says they’ve been lucky in that they also got a grant for their previous Air-Pak order in 2009.

According to the chief, their current air-pac systems are showing signs of wear. Additionally, the new gear will include GPS locators for crews and digitally sends air-tank level information back to command.