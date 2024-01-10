DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville is currently experiencing a problem with Verizon cell service that, in some cases, is leaving people unable to make a call.

Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates posted to the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday to address the issue.

“I have contacted Verizon and they have informed me that they are aware of the problem and working on it,” Yates said. “Unfortunately, they were not able to provide an estimated duration until it is corrected.”

Yates said that if people are able to make an outgoing call, they can call Verizon’s Customer Care and corporate office at 1-800-922-0204. People who are unable to make calls may still have texting or Internet access. They can go to the MyVerizon app and use the “talk to text” option to send a message.

Yates added that Danville’s 911 communications center can receive emergency texts. People should enter 911 as the recipient, as if they were texting a friend, and explain the emergency. They are advised against texting 911 to report cell service interruptions and non-emergency concerns. Those concerns can be reported on the City of Danville’s website.

“We hope that this issue will be corrected soon. As with any challenge, big or small, we can work through it with patience, partnership and community,” Yates added. “Please keep an eye out for those who are affected more than others. While many of us may be relieved by a reduction of phone calls, others may be subject to more stress and anxiety. Look out for your neighbors, friends, and family as with any concern and we should be fine.”