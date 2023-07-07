DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County was one of the hardest-hit areas in last week’s derecho. But amidst the damage and lengthy power outages, friendly neighbors are still helping each other out.

One act of kindness in Danville isn’t going unnoticed, but the recipients of that deed are waiting for a chance to say thank you.

Mary and Eric Rayburn are trying to track down a couple of neighbors who stepped in when they needed a hand.

Mary said she was on a walk after the derecho knocked out power for thousands. She stopped to chat with some neighbors a few blocks away from her home.

“I mentioned that we have a lot of kids too and that we were hoping the power wouldn’t be out for very long,” Mary said.

Mostly because Mary had a freezer full of meat to feed her household of six. The couple she talked to offered up their own generator to the Rayburns.

“I thanked them, but had no intention of taking them up on their offer,” Mary said.

When the power outage went on for some time, we thought we might see if we can take them up on it,” Eric said.

Mary said the neighbors readily agreed.

“When I got there I said, ‘I can see that you’re using the generator right now, so it’s okay, never mind,'” Mary said. “They said ‘No no, we’ll just disconnect it,’ and helped us load it into our van.”

Mary said that because of that, she and Eric were able to save everything in their freezers.

But the neighbors’ kindness didn’t stop there.

“After about five or ten minutes, he came by on his own doing to bring an extension cord in case we needed it, and then helped set it up and get it running for us,” Eric said.

That’s why, when Mary came across a Facebook post from the mayor offering a gift card for a hero who helped in a time of need, she knew what she had to do.

“They wouldn’t take anything from us,” Mary said. “We offered to pay them, they wouldn’t take anything. I thought ‘Oh, this is a way they could at least get something for their generosity.'”

The Rayburns’ story was chosen for the gift card at Wednesday’s Danville City Council meeting. They’ve tried knocking on their neighbors’ door to say thank you, without any luck. But they said they’ll make sure the neighbors get the message.