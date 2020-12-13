Danville Community Members rally behind High School Coach

DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA)–Danville High School’s Head Football Coach, Marcus Forrest’s life took a turn when he discovered he has congestive heart failure. Now, the community is rallying around him and giving them their support.

Eric Felix and David Duoard, owners of both Nast-E Entertainment and Bud’s BBQ, teamed up to host a fish-fry fundraiser at Antioch Baptist Church to cover Forrest’s travel expenses. They said Forrest is a beloved figure in the community, and want to do anything they can to help the family.

“We came together to raise this money because we’ve already lost one African American coach. We can’t lose two,” Felix said.

The owners of both establishments thank everyone who stopped by the church in town for supporting the Forrests in their time of need.