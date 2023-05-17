DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Wednesday afternoon, people in Danville started taking the next steps to clean up their neighborhood. They want to make sure it’s a place for people of all ages.

Right now, Elmwood Park has an older playground and taller grass. Leaders with the Elmwood Community Playground and Civic group know there’s a lot of potential.

People with the College of ACES at the U of I helped the group see more of what it could be.

“This park hasn’t had attention I don’t think in a long long time,” Dee Ann Ryan, a volunteer with the group, said. “We want to put a gazebo and a stage out here. Walking trails. We want new equipment, intergenerational equipment so elderly and children can work together.”

Ryan also hopes the University can help them apply for grants and make even more happen, like pocket neighborhoods.

“It’s usually built around a green space or body of water,” she added. “That way the seniors can interact with the children the way they did in the older days. That’s what started this community, it was the elderly and the children.”

Ryan said with that idea, front porches would face into the park and it would be an area anyone can enjoy.

This is just the beginning of many steps they plan to take. Another member of the group said they are also talking to developers to make it happen too.