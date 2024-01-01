DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College is getting an electric vehicle to train students how to fix EVs.

The state government has given DACC a $90,000 grant from the Rev Up EV Community College Initiative to buy an electric automobile to train students in the Automotive Technologies program, officials announced in a news release Monday.

Instructors said they have already modified the automotive-technician program to include maintenance and repair for electric vehicles.

“We’re both very excited to add electric vehicles to the mix,” Dean Graves, an automotive technologies instructor for the college, said. “The first time our students see an EV up on a lift, they’ll be surprised by what they find. The undercarriage is all a solid piece. Students will feel like they’re looking at a gigantic matchbox car.”

The community college also previously received a $60,000 grant to build a model board for teaching students how to repair geothermal heat-and-air-conditioning units.