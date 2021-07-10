Danville Community Church of God holds anti-violence themed basketball tournament

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–One church organized a basketball tournament to talk to kids about gun violence.

Pastor LeStan Hoskins, with danville’s community church of god, says he wanted to remind the youth about the importance of making positive choices, and that violence isn’t the way to settle your problems.

Hoskins said he’s troubled by the recent wave of shootings that are claiming kids and teenagers, and it’s a part of the church’s mission to bring the community together.

“We figured, why not use basketball as a way to get our youth out and talk to them about making positive decisions?” Hoskins said. “Because we know those decisions affect our destiny.”

Players and spectators were given out anti-violence t-shirts, and a prayer was held to remember the victims of gun violence in the community. Then, kids split into teams and started playing ball.