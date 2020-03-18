Bus transit suspends service between two cities

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Effective March 23, 2020, until further notice, Danville Mass Transit’s shuttle between Danville and Champaign will not be running. The inside facilities of the Richard Brazda Bus Terminal building will be closed.

DMT Director Lisa Beith said they’re limiting all of their local services, not just the Danville to Champaign route. “We’re trying to prepare in case we start losing employees to sickness,” she said.

According to the transit director, the Danville-Champaign line is a two-hour run, so they’re trying to do away with their least critical services. “(I’m) not saying it’s not critical,” she said, “it’s critical to some people, I understand that. When talking about numbers, we need to get people in Vermilion County where they can get groceries and can get to work. That’s where we’re focused.”

DMT announced Monday that all buses will be free until further notice, as a means of social distancing. Officials are doing this because the fareboxes being located next to the drivers’ seat presents a proximity issue for their bus operators and passengers. Free rides also eliminate the need for drivers to handle cash or tickets.

In their announcement Monday, they said space on the Danville-Champaign line is “limited”.

“Please save the seats for passengers who have medical appointments, trains to catch, or are headed for work.”

Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District also started offering free rides Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, they traditionally suspend charging fares on election day but decided to extend the policy until further notice.

Their post stated free rides will eliminate the need for their operators to handle cash, coin and transfer slips with passengers. They will also help students access various meal distribution sites when schools are not in session to provide daily lunches, and it will serve those who are unable to avoid leaving home.