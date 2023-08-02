DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Boys and Girls Club in Danville is getting a $1 million donation and it’s coming from the new Golden Nugget Casino.

Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. said the donation will give the club an expansion they’ve needed for more than a decade. He said there are more than 100 kids on the club’s waiting list and this money will help get more of them into activities.

“Here’s the thing: money is good. We all need it to function, and we need it to provide the services our citizens need,” said Williams, “However, when you can have a positive impact on a child’s life or a teenager’s life, it changes the trajectory of their future and opens their eyes to endless possibilities and also helps keep them on track and out of trouble. So that, to me, is much more than money in some ways.”

This donation is only the second of many coming from the casino and it won’t be the last. The new business will give out a total of $3 million in one-time donations, with money going toward city buildings, the Riverfront and Vermilion Advantage. Danville will also receive a percentage of all money made by the casino annually.

The money will be presented at Golden Nugget’s grand opening event on Friday.