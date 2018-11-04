Dads enjoy weekend with students

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Dad's made their way to campus to enjoy the weekend with their students.

The dads filled campus to enjoy a list of different activities.

Some of the fun included the Illini game against Minnesota and pre-gaming for it.

It was a chance for some dads to relive some of the traditions they had while they were students at the university.

"I have a lot of great memories from here and then when I come done to visit my kids I relive those memories kind of through their eyes," alumnus, Donahue.

Dad's weekend wraps up with a Sunday brunch.

