Dads enjoy weekend with students
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Dad's made their way to campus to enjoy the weekend with their students.
The dads filled campus to enjoy a list of different activities.
Some of the fun included the Illini game against Minnesota and pre-gaming for it.
It was a chance for some dads to relive some of the traditions they had while they were students at the university.
"I have a lot of great memories from here and then when I come done to visit my kids I relive those memories kind of through their eyes," alumnus, Donahue.
Dad's weekend wraps up with a Sunday brunch.
More Stories
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Church leaders are pulling together to…
-
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- A group of women came together to encourage…
-
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- One dead after Sunday morning stabbing.