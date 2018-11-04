Local News

Dads enjoy weekend with students

By:

Posted: Nov 03, 2018 11:44 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 03, 2018 11:47 PM CDT

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Dad's made their way to campus to enjoy the weekend with their students. 

The dads filled campus to enjoy a list of different activities. 

Some of the fun included the Illini game against Minnesota and pre-gaming for it. 

It was a chance for some dads to relive some of the traditions they had while they were students at the university. 

"I have a lot of great memories from here and then when I come done to visit my kids I relive those memories kind of through their eyes," alumnus, Donahue.

Dad's weekend wraps up with a Sunday brunch. 
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected