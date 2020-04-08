DACC VP retiring

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The vice president of Danville Area Community College is stepping down after a notable 16-year career. Mike Cunningham is considered responsible for having successfully completed 70 construction projects on the DACC campus and the Hoopeston Learning Center.

Major projects he led since 2004 include:

$5 million construction of conference/workforce development center in Bremer building

Development of campus quad through demolition of three former VA buildings

Acquisition/renovation of Hoopeston Center

Installation of campus-wide emergency telephone and speaker system

Construction of income-generating cell tower

Construction of Julius W. Hegeler II Garden Gateway

Building of greenhouse for the Julius W. Hegeler II Ornamental Horticulture Center

$5 million renovation/building addition for Mary Miller Complex

$3 million addition to Julius W. Hegeler II Technology Center

Renovation of state-of-the-art sound and lighting system in Bremer Theater

It’s thought Cunningham will most be remembered for the milestone event of getting air conditioning installed in the Mary Miller Gymnasium.

He had vowed to complete the project ahead of DACC’s commencement ceremony which had been scheduled for May 15. Nearly two months early, on March 25, a 700-foot crane lowered two 9,000-pound HVAC units onto the gymnasium’s roof.

DACC President Stephen Nacco says, “Mike’s had an amazing career, but I really think what people will remember most will be him getting the air conditioning installed in Mary Miller just before retirement. It’s sort of like Ted Williams hitting a home run in his last at bat.”

Before joining DACC, Cunningham worked 20 years managing maintenance and utilities for the Flexel plant in Covington and served as a general manager for Danville Steel. He retires June 30.