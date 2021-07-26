DACC tutor receives state award

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An Oakwood woman has earned a state award for tutoring.

The 2021 Spotlight on Literacy Award in Illinois honored Ann Vogel.

She’s been teaching at DACC’s Reader’s Route program for eight years.

She became a volunteer tutor after retiring.

She was a special education teacher for 34 years.

Vogel says the most important part of what she does is helping students achieve their goals.

“An award is great,” said Vogel. “And I won’t take it away from anybody. It’s wonderful to get awards. But I’m awarded awards all the time. In other words, I’m rewarded by the students if they listen and achieve things, which they can.”

A total of 10 students and 10 volunteers were awarded statewide.