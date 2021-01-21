DACC to offer Saturday classes

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) is developing Saturday courses for the Spring 2021 semester.

Marketing and College Relations Director Lara Conklin says they’re planning on having two sessions. One will start on Feb. 20th, and the other on April 16. That way, students can knock out two classes in one semester on their Saturdays.

Each session will meet only six times — Conklin says formats and class lengths are still to be determined.

The director says the Saturday courses are designed for working adults or busy parents who haven’t started on their degree.

“Parents traditionally put their kids first,” Conklin says. “They want to get their kids settled in class. They want to make sure their children’s schooling is progressing as it should. They want to be able to make sure they’re available to assist their children with coursework.

“So to do this on Saturday frees up the week for them to work with their children on their children’s education. It also, by starting on Feb. 20, it gives them time to settle into a routine with their families. Maybe it gives them time to work it into their work schedule.

“The idea is that this is a convenient way for someone to fit in a class.”

The director says the college is continuing to develop and finalize plans. She says they will be first-year-level classes and may be held in the fields of math, science and health, business and technology, and liberal arts.

Prospective students can call Admissions at 217-443-8800 starting Monday, Jan 25. for more information on the courses.

Danville Area Community College