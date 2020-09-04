DACC to hold drive-through job fair

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a job fair in the year of COVID-19.

Danville Area Community College is hosting a drive-through job fair on Wednesday September 9 from 9-11 a.m. The fair will be held in DACC’s front parking lot, and while the event is technically drive-through, organizers say people who are walking are also welcome.

Featured employers will include Watchfire Signs, McDonald’s, ThyssenKrupp, Sygma, and Autozone.

For more information, call Kellie McBride at 443-8597, email kmcbride@dacc.edu or stop by the Career Service Center at Prairie Hall, Room 213.

The fair comes after Vermilion County marked a 9.9 percent unemployment rate in July.