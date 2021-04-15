DACC offering free summer class for a “shot in the arm”

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College has announced it’s offering a free summer class to anyone with a CDC vaccination card.

Board Chair Dave Harby says it’s a way to support both community health and DACC enrollment.

“I certainly support the idea of the College playing a role to encourage more people to be vaccinated,” says Harby. “I also think we need to let the public know that they can get back on track with their college goals by taking summer classes.”

According to a press release, the DACC Campus has hosted vaccinations in March and April through the Vermilion County Health Department, with the assistance of the U.S. National Guard.

“DACC has stepped up to help distribute the vaccine,” says Vermilion County Health Administrator Doug Toole. “And with this new program to offer a free class for anyone who’s vaccinated, they’re helping advance our community-health goals at a crucial time in our war against Covid.”

DACC says it’s working to sweeten the deal, by exploring whether it can include several in-person classes for the summer term. It says some of those courses can be compressed to fewer than the traditional 7 weeks during the regular term, which begins on June 14.

DACC Registrar Timothy Morgan says that students with vaccination cards can choose any summer class — online or in-person.

“They’ll have the tuition and the course fees waived for one summer class,” he says. “Their only expense may be book or lab-equipment fees.”

Students looking for the free class can present their card in person, over email, or even text.

“We just want to see the card,” Morgan says. “It won’t matter how many shots the student has had. If they’re getting vaccinated, they get the free class.”

On-campus classes during the summer will continue to require health and safety protocols. Social distancing and face masks will still be required for vaccinated students, as well as those who aren’t vaccinated.