DACC offering EMT basic course

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College’s (DACC) Corporate Education department is offering a class on EMT Basic.

The Spring 2021 course beings on Jan. 21 and ends May 27. A hybrid class will meet from 6-10 p.m. on Thursdays in Room 141/142 of the Bremer Conference Center.

To be eligible, students must be 18-years or older and have a high school diploma or GED. Completing the course will make students eligible to take on the State license or the National Registry certification exams.

Exams are done electronically at a certified testing center. The fee for the course is $750 which includes a textbook.

People can register online by clicking this link.