DACC BOT approves $5 fee increase

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at Danville Area Community College will be paying another $5 per credit beginning this summer. The Board of Trustees voted to approve the increase unanimously at its Thursday meeting.

The increase raises the technology-and-activity fee from $20 per credit hour to $25. Tuition remains at the previous year’s rate of $140 per credit hour. Tuition rates for all other residency categories also remain the same.







The increase will generate about $160,000 in revenue to fund new computers as well as student activities including DACC’s new eSports club for video-game enthusiasts.