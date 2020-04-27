DACC announces virtual graduation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Since it will be awhile before things return to normal, if they ever do, leaders at Danville Area Community College are working to find a way to congratulate and honor those who should be graduating and getting their degrees in just a few weeks.

Officials made the difficult decision to forego plans of a traditional ceremony and are moving forward with plans for a virtual commencement.

“We were looking later and later in the year for an acceptable date,” stated Stacy Ehmen, vice president of Student Affairs. “Some of our graduates will be transferring in the fall and wouldn’t be here by the time we could hold a traditional ceremony. We felt it was more important to celebrate with everyone online than to sit with a few in person. We want everyone to experience the joy of their achievements.”

The format will include speakers, Summa Cum Laude graduates (4.0 GPA) will be featured, and an Honorary Degree will be presented to long-time DACC supporter, Dick Cheney. Following the Honorary Degree presentation, all graduates will be announced along with their photos.

Graduate names, read by the Academic Deans, will be accompanied by certificate or degree and any honors earned. The ceremony is open to graduates completing their degrees in Fall 2019 and Spring or Summer 2020. All graduate names will be read, regardless of photo submission.

Graduates are asked to submit a quality photo using the following guidelines:

Use a good quality phone or camera with the highest quality setting

Dress and prepare for graduation without cap and gown

Make sure there is adequate lighting

Hold phone vertically

Photo should be a head and shoulders shot

Email picture to: mgentrup@dacc.edu no later than Thursday, May 7

Include full name as it should appear in the program and be announced in the video (If you have a “typically mispronounced” name, contact the Records office to confirm pronunciation)

DACC Virtual Commencement

YouTube Premier

May 22, 2020, 7 pm

DACC Records

(217) 443 – 8797

mgentrup@dacc.edu