Closings
DACC: 3 events honor Black History Month

Local News
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College has three special events lined up for Black History: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.

Yesterday explores this history of some of the area’s most prominent residents with a soul food tasting after the presentation.

Today provides the experience of spiritual hymns, raps and more of the culture’s music. Student performers are welcome.

Tomorrow provides a look at the future through the eyes of Meade Park students with guest speaker Dr. Nicole Carter who will address future opportunities and challenges in healthcare for African-Americans.

All events are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Yesterday: Black History in Our Community
DACC Bremer Conference Center
Wednesday, February 12
9 am

Today: Evolution of Gospel
Lincoln Hall Student Union
Wednesday, February 19
11 am – 1 pm

Tomorrow: Black History and its Future
Lincoln Hall Student Union
Monday, February 24
11 am – 1 pm

