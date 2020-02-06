DACC: 3 events honor Black History Month

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College has three special events lined up for Black History: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.
Yesterday explores this history of some of the area’s most prominent residents with a soul food tasting after the presentation.
Today provides the experience of spiritual hymns, raps and more of the culture’s music. Student performers are welcome.
Tomorrow provides a look at the future through the eyes of Meade Park students with guest speaker Dr. Nicole Carter who will address future opportunities and challenges in healthcare for African-Americans.
All events are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Yesterday: Black History in Our Community
DACC Bremer Conference Center
Wednesday, February 12
9 am
Today: Evolution of Gospel
Lincoln Hall Student Union
Wednesday, February 19
11 am – 1 pm
Tomorrow: Black History and its Future
Lincoln Hall Student Union
Monday, February 24
11 am – 1 pm