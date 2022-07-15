MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The 18th Annual Cycle Across Illinois made a stop in Monticello on Friday.

Their goal: to honor fallen police officers. Dozens of people showed up for this special community day to rally behind police officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice. Cyclists have been up since the early morning hours to carry on an 18-year tradition.

“He’s our hero, there’s no doubt about that,” Amber Oberheim said about her husband Chris. “Chris was a pretty quiet guy. He was humble, he led by example, he loved his girls with all his heart.”

Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim spent his 20 years in law enforcement serving central Illinois.

“He liked to have a good time, he liked to have a good time,” Amber said. “He would never pass up an opportunity to have fun with us,” Amber said.

To honor Chris Oberheim and 19 other officers who have died in the line of duty, the Illinois Chapter of Concerned Police Survivors, known as COPS, held a Cycle Across Illinois event.

Cyclists ride 350 miles across the state. Amber is part of the ride along with her family.

“My girls and my future son in law and two of Chris’ brothers are a part of a team that we call the 703 Rebel Riders,” Amber said.

The route includes stops at several locations of the officers’ hometowns.

Kelly Kraeger with Illinois COPS Cycle Across Illinois said events like these are just another way to pay it back.

“Teach family to have your loved one remembered is so important,” Kraeger said. “You never want them to be forgotten from this ultimate sacrifice they made serving this community this country.”

Kraeger also said it’s first responders that protect us every day and keep us safe.

“I want these men and women to be recognized and told thank you and to continue to thank them so that they can be in these positions to help us because who else is going to come to our aid,” Kraeger said.

90 riders and 30 supporting crews help make this event possible. Chris Oberheim leaves behind a legacy that runs rich in the community.

“He was a great man,” Amber said. “I miss him a lot.”

Organizers hope Cycle Across Illinois is a tradition that will continue into the future. The ride spans four days and on Sunday, they will go to Bridgeview, a suburb of Chicago.