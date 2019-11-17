Cyber security class for young women

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (AP) — A statewide program helping female high school students learn about cyber security and potential jobs in the field will be accepting registration next month.

The Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology says students between grade 9 and 12 can participate in the free “Girls Go Cyberstart” program from home or school.

No previous experience with cybersecurity or IT is required.

The program includes lessons about cryptography, password cracking, and digital forensics.

Registration opens December 2nd, and the online program begins January 13th.