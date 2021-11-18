CWLP to start Project RELIEF program in December

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – City Water, Light and Power customers who need help paying their bill could receive assistance from the company’s Project RELIEF program.

Applications for Project RELIEF open on Dec. 1. To apply, customers can call the Project RELIEF office at 217-789-2414. Customers who meet the eligibility requirements will be scheduled for a meeting with Fifth Street Renaissance, the program’s administrator.

To qualify for the program, a customer must have:

A total household income for the previous 90 days of no more than 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines

A past-due CWLP bill

Not received Project RELIEF assistance in the 2020-2021 program season, excluding COVID emergency-funded program assistance

Exhausted all assistance resources, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (customers with only CWLP water service do not need to apply to LIHEAP first)

The ability to cover a portion of their past-due bill

Project RELIEF donations are collected primarily from CWLP customers who add $1 or more to their monthly bill along with contributions from City of Springfield employees from their payrolls. CWLP customers who want to regularly donate to the program can do so on CWLP’s website. Those who prefer to make a one-time donation can mail a check or money made payable to Project RELIEF to Fifth Street Renaissance at 1315 North Fifth Street in Springfield. All funds received for Project RELIEF go directly to those in need.

More information on Project RELIEF and other bill and financial assistance programs can also be found on CWLP’s website.