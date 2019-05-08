Cutting hair for a cause

DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA)- A little girl in Danville is using what she has to make a big difference.

Sophie Wright is seven-years-old.

Her goal, to be kind and to give back and she's starting young.

For the second time, she donated her hair after cutting it.

Wright says she just wants to help people.

"Well, I cut off ten inches of my hair. And why I do it because people that need it. People that maybe have cancer. Maybe they need a wig," Wright says.

This time, wright cut her hair in honor of her friend who has pancreatic cancer.

She plans to continue donating her hair in the future.

When we asked for how long, she said maybe forever.