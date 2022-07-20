CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Even with the heat, some are already thinking ahead to fall. Curtis Orchard in Champaign opened its doors on Wednesday.

It’s not yet apple picking season, but the bakery has already started making apple donuts.

Creamed honey is new this year. Rachel Coventry, a manager at Curtis Orchard, helped create it with others in the bakery. They also added a new play area for kids to enjoy.

“In the off-season, we added a nature playscape. It has a little photo op as well built into it. We took down some trees to make room for some expansion. So, we used those tree trunks to build a little natural playscape,” Coventry said.

The apples will be ready to pick in a few weeks, they are not quite ripe enough yet. For now, you can enjoy their summer squashes, blueberries and other produce.

Their bakery is open now, the Flying Monkey Cafe will open on August 27.



For more information, including hours and events, visit their website