CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Curtis Orchard got into the Christmas spirit when it recently decorated its famous big chair for the holiday season.

The orchard is promoting the chair, now wrapped in garland and Christmas lights, as a photo spot worthy of being used on Christmas cards.

Visitors can take a photo in the chair whenever they visit. Curtis Orchard will be open until Dec. 23 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.