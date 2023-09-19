CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Safety is important any time one gets behind the wheel. But during Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week, the focus is on kids in car seats.

The week-long observance is a partnership between local communities and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. As part of the annual safety week, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is hosting a series of car seat inspection events every day to ensure kids are safe.

The inspections take about 30 minutes, ensuring that car seats are not only installed correctly, but the children sitting in them are the right size and age. Officials said both of these factors leave children vulnerable to injury in a crash.

District officials will also discuss with parents the importance of registering the seat so they can be informed if there is a recall.

Christina Ladage, the CUPHD’s Senior Car Seat Instructor Proxy, said almost half of car seats have something that needs to be fixed.

“46 percent of car seats are misused,” she said. “Whether it’s the child in the car seat that’s not the right one for them, it’s not being properly installed correctly. There’s a number of factors that can contribute to the misuse.”

Ladage also reminded that drivers can be ticketed by police if car seats don’t meet the correct requirements.

“State law was changed a number of years ago. I don’t recall exact year because we’ve been encouraging it a lot longer,” she said. “Rear-facing until age two. Turning a child around too early for that can result in head, neck and spinal injuries due to lack of development in ligaments, muscles and tendons.

Ladage added that some mistakes are an easy fix.

“A lot of times, people will use what’s called the latch system – Lower Anchor and Tether system – in addition to their seat belt,” she said. “Unless your car seat says to do that, it’s a big no-no because it can cause a problem with one or the other functioning properly if there is a crash.”

The inspections start at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. the rest of this week.

They will take place at the north end of the CUPHD building, closest to Interstate 74. No appointment is necessary.

Anyone who misses a car seat inspection this week can visit the NHTSA website or visit the CUPHD on the second Monday of every month. Those inspections do require an appointment, which can be made by calling 217-353-4932.