CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 555 new COVID-19 cases reported between September 3-9 by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

Officials said that brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,064, including 20 COVID-related deaths. Of those total cases, 629 are active. There are three residents with the virus that are hospitalized.

There have been 339,357 tests done in Champaign County.