CUPHD: 4,074 cumulative cases of COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Public Health Department is announcing a cumulative total of 4,074 cases in Champaign County which includes 1,010 new cases for the time period

of September 10-16, 2020.

There has been a total of 20 COVID-related deaths. These numbers are accurate as of the release

time.



The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) would like to remind everyone that flu season is quickly approaching. CUPHD is encouraging ALL community members 6 months and older to get their flu shot as soon as possible.

COVID-19 testing site is available at the Market Place Shopping Center in Champaign.



This is a FREE service that can be obtained without a doctor’s referral, code, or appointment. Tests are available for anyone, including individuals walking up to the site, and there is no limit to the number of tests one person is allowed to take.

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (7 days a week while daily supplies last)

Market Place Shopping Center, 2000 N. Neil Street, Champaign



Testing site is located on the east side of the mall – enter through the south mall entrance off of Market Street



*This site will close during inclement weather

Testing – The test is quick and painless with a 10-15 second swab inside of each nostril. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the nasal swab has the same sensitivity to detect coronavirus as the nasopharyngeal swab and is CDC approved.



The Champaign testing site uses a local laboratory and results are typically received within 24-48 hours. You will be called with results and must answer the phone. You’ll receive a call from an 888 number and no message will be left.

When you receive verbal results over the phone you can request a paper copy to be sent to you.