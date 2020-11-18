CUPHD: 225 new COVID-19 cases, additional death reported

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) is tracking 9,114 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The latest data posted online to CUPHD’s website shows 225 COVID-19 cases are newly reported. An additional death was also reported since Tuesday, raising the total count of fatal cases to 41.

Of the 9,114 reported cases, 7,709 have recovered — leaving 1,509 cases as active and ten hospitalized.

On Monday, the University of Illinois saliva testing program reported 51 new cases. The one-week case positivity rate as of Monday was 0.38% for the school.

As of Saturday, Champaign County had a test positivity rate of 9.6%, excluding U. of I. saliva tests.