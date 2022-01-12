Cunningham Township in “desperate need” of coat donations

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – You can get a head start on spring cleaning by donating your old winter coat.

Cunningham Township in Champaign County is asking for donations. They said they desperately need clean, warm coats. All adult and children’s sizes are welcome.

The supervisor’s office said they will make sure your coats are received by the people who need them most.

“One of our biggest things is neighbors helping neighbors,” Emergency Housing case manager Shaya Robinson said. “You never know when you’ll be a neighbor in need. So we often ask neighbors when they have an abundance of something to make sure they give it to their neighbors just in case they ever have a need.”

Robinson said the need for coats has increased greatly during the pandemic.

You can also donate other cold weather items like gloves, scarves and hats. There’s a drop-off location outside the supervisor’s office in Urbana.