Culver’s debuts burger it teased on April Fool’s Day

Culver’s joked on April Fool’s Day about serving the CurdBurger to customers. Six months later, the fast-food chain actually will serve CurdBurgers for one day only on Oct. 15, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Culver’s)

PRAIRE DU SAC, Wis. (WCIA) – What started as an April Fool’s Day joke is becoming a reality on Friday.

For one day only, Culver’s will serve the “CurderBurger” – a ButterBurger with a giant cheese curd on it – to customers nationwide, including Central Illinois.

There will be a very limited supply of CurderBurgers available, and Culver’s expects demand to be high. Customers are advised to plan accordingly.

The CurderBurger was announced on social media earlier this year as an April Fool’s Day joke. But Culver’s customers went wild, replying that Culver’s should serve the CurderBurger as an actual product. Customers even started petitions that gained hundreds of signatures.

One big Wisconsin Cheese Curd under a lightly buttered, toasted bun. Isn’t it beautiful? pic.twitter.com/NhLAISBySw — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) April 1, 2021

So, by popular demand, Culver’s will add the CurderBurger to its menu to coincide with a holiday the company created in 2015: National Cheese Curd Day.

“When we saw guests’ enthusiastic reactions to the April Fools’ Day post, we knew we had to make the CurderBurger a reality,” Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development, said in a press release. “This burger gives them what they want and is a perfect way to celebrate the cheesiest holiday on the calendar.”

Customers who are lucky enough to try the CurderBurger will have a chance to win a limited edition CurderBurger T-shirt. All they have do is upload an image of themselves enjoying a CurderBurger or a photo of their receipt to Culver’s website by Friday, Oct. 22.