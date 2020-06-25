‘Cultivation and Compliance’ class opens new doors for students

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Students interested in getting into the marijuana industry will have the chance to learn more about it this fall.

Danville Area Community College will soon help students who are interested in working in that industry with their new class SUST 121: Cultivation and Complaince. Students will learn about growth and distribution in Illinois.

Last year, DACC started its sustainability program with classes focused on nature. The cultivation and compliance class will use proxy plants similar to cannabis plants, like catnip, poinsettia, and possibly some versions of hemp. The Dean of Business and Technology Terri Cummings says the goal is to help as many students as possible.

“Down the road we’re looking at adding a certificate for students, which would kind of fast track them to employment to places like growing facilities, technicians, maybe even some testing down the road,” says Cummings.

The school is hoping this class will lead to connections in the industry and make for an easy pathway for students to find jobs in it. DACC says they have already had several calls from students interested in the class. It will be a mix of lectures and labs in their greenhouse. The school says it has not been decided whether those lectures will be in person or remote because of the pandemic.