CU Schools Foundation to roll out supply drive for homeless students

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Now that the winter holidays are approaching and students are no longer in school, the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation (CUSF) Connections Program is collecting supplies for homeless students.

A press release says the resources will be handed out through the Regional Office of Education #9 (ROE) and the CUSF Connections Program Fund.

CUSF says City of Champaign Emergency Assistance Case Manager Bailee Vanatwerp was “instrumental in helping generate community support for this program and put this flyer together for us to share.”

More information can also be found as a Facebook event on all three sponsor Facebook pages.

If you’re interesting in giving back this holiday season, you can donate to the Connections Fund by clicking here or you can buye clothing, books, hygiene/school supply items via an Amazon Wish List here that will be made available to students.

The Connections Fund is a partnership with CU Schools Foundation and ROE #9. Public school students designated by school social workers and teachers as needing support for clothing and basic supplies are helped through monetary and product donations for distribution by ROE staff.